Connor Ball left bleeding after fall live on Dancing On Ice

Connor Ball cut his leg after a nasty fall live on tonight's Dancing On Ice.

The 2022 series of the ITV show continued tonight with its seventh live show.

Advertisements

It was props week with the remaining couples each having to incorporate a prop into their routines.

For The Vamps star Connor Ball and pro partner Alexandra Schauman that was a mop and bucket, with the pair skating to Paradise by George Ezra.

Their fast-paced routine was almost perfect but an unfortunate fall left them both crashing to the ice.

Following the routine, Alexandra said that Connor had been left bleeding by the accident.

"The blade went into my leg," he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield before insisting: "But don't worry."

The judges awarded Connor a total of 34 points for the routine.

Advertisements

Ashley Banjo said: "I really do hope you're alright. It really is on the line up with this show."

Oti Mabuse said Connor "looked like one of the professional skaters" before adding: "Shame about the fall but you're still fantastic."

Dancing On Ice continues every Sunday evening on ITV and ITV Hub.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest series are Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, TV host Ria Hebden, singer Rachel Stevens, Paralympian Stef Reid, sportsman Ben Foden and Olympian Kye Whyte.

They're joined by singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Happy Mondays' Bez, Love Islander Liberty Poole, singer Kimberly Wyatt and Strictly star Brendan Cole.

Advertisements

As always, in each episode the cast of famous faces will skate live alongside their professional skaters in a bid to get top marks from the panel.

You can catch up on Dancing On Ice now via the ITV website.