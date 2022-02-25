Oti Mabuse to perform on Dancing On Ice alongside Torvill and Dean

Oti Mabuse will perform alongside Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice this Sunday.

New judge Oti will team up with the ice skating duo for a special one-off performance.

Expertly adapted from her stage show, I Am Here, Oti will be showcasing her exquisitely exhilarating routine.

Choreographed by skating royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, the show's skating professionals will join Oti in this elaborate fusion of ice and dance.

Oti Mabuse said: "It's so great to be dancing again and I can't wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on for my ‘I Am Here UK Tour’ when we debut the show on Dancing On Ice this Sunday! Someone pinch me!

"Dance will always be my first love and this tour will be the end of the most amazing chapter of my life! My way to say thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey.

"I’m so honoured that the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have choreographed the talented pro skaters for this special performance. It’s literally a dream come true.

"Thank you also to my tour cast - Ladies - you are the best, and to my creative Director James Bennett and my wonderful team. Don’t miss it on ITV at 6:30pm this Sunday!"

Jayne Torvill shared: “We always love to experiment with new ideas and it was so much fun working alongside Oti on this brand new routine. It really does show how much dance and ice skating can work in unison together, we really hope the viewers enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed working on it together.”

And Christopher Dean added: "This is an exciting performance which showcases dance and skating perfectly. We have loved working with Oti and the collaboration was hugely exciting for us all."

This weekend sees the latest live Dancing On Ice show as the remaining celebs tackle props week.

The seven couples will face their toughest challenge yet as each has been given a prop that they must incorporate into their routines. With the pressure mounting, could we see some cracks appearing as they attempt to control an array of inanimate objects?

Props include: a Baseball bat, Mop and bucket, clothes rail and an umbrella.

Celebs remaining in the competition are Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt, soap star Sally Dynevor, dancer Brendan Cole, popstar Connor Ball, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

Dancing on Ice, Sundays at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub