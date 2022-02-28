Dancing On Ice 2022 recap! Week 7's live performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw seven couples performing live together for props week.

Each celebrity & professional couple had to incorporate a special prop into their routine before being scored by the judges.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Song: Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton

Judges' marks: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Song: Material Girl by Madonna

Judges' marks: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Song: You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester

Judges' marks: 25.5 (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6)

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Song: Easy On Me by Adele

Judges' marks: 38.5 (9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 10)

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Song:Mess Around by Ray Charles

Judges' marks: 34.5 (8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 9)

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Paradise by George Ezra

Judges' marks: 34 (8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5)

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Falling by Harry Styles

Judges' marks: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Sally & Matt and Kye & Tippy who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Sally became the latest celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.