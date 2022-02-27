Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 7 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard from week 7.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the latest time.

Advertisements

After Bez left last weekend, seven contestants remained for tonight's latest live show.

This weekend was props week with each couple required to incorporate a special prop into their routines on the ice.

Those making up this weekend's line up were Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, soap star Sally Dynevor, Olympian Kye Whyte, Strictly star Brendan Cole, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Paralympian Stef Reid and The Vamps' Connor Ball.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores will now be combined with the viewer votes before the bottom two couples are revealed.

The judging panel will then choose which couple to save and who will become the latest to head home.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Advertisements

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 27 February below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Semi-final

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.