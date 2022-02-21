Dancing On Ice 2022 recap! Week 6's live performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw eight couples performing live together for the latest time this year in a Musicals themed special.

The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, guest judge Arlene Phillips, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Song: You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray

Judges' marks: 45 (9, 9, 9, 9, 9)

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Song: Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl

Judges' marks: 47.5 (9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5)

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Song: One (Reprise) / Finale from A Chorus Line

Judges' marks: 41.5 (8.5, 8.5, 7.5, 8.5, 8.5)

Bez and Angela Eagan

Song: Bat Out Of Hell from Bat Out Of Hell

Judges' marks: 22.5 (4.5, 4, 4, 5, 5)

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Song: Consider Yourself from Oliver

Judges' marks: 43 (8.5, 8.5, 8, 9, 9)

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Song: My Favourite Things from The Sound Of Music

Judges' marks: 31.5 (6.5, 6.5, 5, 6.5, 7)

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Stars from Les Miserables

Judges' marks: 40.5 (8, 8, 8.5, 8, 8)

Brendan Cole and Brendyn Hatfield*

* Due to Vanessa Bauer self-isolating, pro skater Brendyn Hatfield performed with Brendan Cole.

Song: Beggin' From Jersey Boys

Judges' marks: 47 (9, 9, 10, 9.5, 9.5)

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Bez & Angela Eagan and Sally Dynevor & Matt Evers who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Bez became the fifth celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all remaining celebs return to the rink once more in the latest live show.