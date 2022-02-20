Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 6 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 6.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the fifth time.

After Liberty Poole became the latest celeb to leave in the last show, eight contestants were left on the series.

Those making up this weekend's cast were Happy Mondays star Bez, professional dancer Brendan Cole, Paralympian Stef Reid, The Vamps star Connor Ball, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

This weekend was a Musicals themed special with each celebrity and their pro skater partners performing a routine inspired by hit West End and Broadway shows.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse, Ashley Banjo and guest judge for musicals week Arlene Phillips - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Bez & Angela Eagan and Sally Dynevor & Matt Evers.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Bez who left Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 20 February below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 6

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.