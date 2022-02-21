The Great Cookbook Challenge contestants revealed for new Jamie Oliver Channel 4 series

Here are the six cooks competing in Channel 4's The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver.

Eighteen cooks from all walks of life started the competition where a book deal with Penguin Michael Joseph to publish their very own cookbook is up for grabs.

After three episodes just six contestants remain in the contest.

The Great Cookbook Challenge contestants

The final six cooks are:

Calum - 22-year-old content creator from Bromley

Calum hopes his idea for 20-minute vegan meals will help people make simple vegan meals in a flash.

Rex - 28-year-old professional chef from South London

Rex uses cooking to connect to his heritage and wants to introduce the UK to Filipino food.

Dominique - 43-year-old mum and small business owner from North London

Dominique draws on the influences of her Thai mother to bring easy Asian-inspired recipes to the busy home cook.

Sarah - 25-year-old junior doctor from Scotland

Sarahcame by her cookbook idea accidentally and now wants to create a collection of lasagnes for every occasion.

Ian - 47-year-old roofer from Leicester

Ian has got a passion for cooking and wants to share banging food on a budget, with easy-to-follow recipes accessible for everyone.

Zena - 28-year-old from London

Zena has a love of travel and food and is passionate about authentic food from around the globe. She wants to celebrate authentic recipes with her own twist.

The six will now head into a series of knock-out rounds to determine which cook book concept becomes a reality.

Airing Monday nights at 8PM on Channel 4, Jamie Oliver supports the cooks as they create two dishes to try and impress the judges - Louise Moore, MD of Penguin Michael Joseph, restaurant critic and food writer, Jimi Famurewa, and award-winning recipe writer and author, Georgie Hayden - and prove their cookbook idea has a clear ‘voice’.

In their first challenge, the cooks must knock up a quick and simple weeknight meal before treating the panel with a a weekend feast

As well as being judged by the experts, the dishes will undergo further scrutiny in a twist that leaves the cooks shocked.

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver airs on Mondays at 8PM on Channel 4 and All 4. Catch up with the series so far on All 4.