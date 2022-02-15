Brendan Cole will perform with Brendyn Hatfield on this week's Dancing On Ice after Vanessa Bauer tested positive for Covid.

Dancer Brendan will skate with Brendyn while Vanessa self-isolates.

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.

"Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday's show and will be partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield."

Brendan and Brendyn - who was originally partnered with Rachel Stevens before her elimination - will skate this Sunday to Beggin' by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from Jersey Boys as part of Musicals Week.

Brendan Cole said: "I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend. I know she would have put together another fantastic routine. However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn.

"He's an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show! I can’t thank him enough for stepping in."

Brendyn Hatfield added: "I'm thrilled that Brendan asked if I would skate with him this weekend - what an honour! Vanessa is a brilliant choreographer and I've loved watching her and Brendan skate each week. I'm looking forward to putting together an exciting routine for this Sunday's show which I'm hoping will impress both the judges and viewers!"

Vanessa Bauer commented: "I’m disappointed that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to perform with Brendan for Musicals Week. But I am excited that Brendan gets to skate and challenge himself with an incredible fellow pro and friend in Brendyn.

"I have no doubt they will absolutely smash this Sunday. I’m looking forward to returning to the competition to showcase more creative routines!”

Vanessa will return to the competition to skate with Brendan Cole once her isolation is over.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Other celebs on this year's series include, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, popstar Connor Ball and Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, this year's show welcomes Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Torvill and Dean behind the judges' desk.

Watch episodes of Dancing On Ice online via the ITV website.