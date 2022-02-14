Liberty Poole has spoken out after her exit from Dancing On Ice.

The Love Islander left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the latest elimination of the series.

Advertisements

Liberty and pro partner Joe Johnson were in the latest skate off against Kye Whyte after the couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, with Jayne, Christopher and Ashley all voting to keep Kye.

Following Liberty's exit, she took to social media to say: "I am so grateful to everyone who has been part of this incredible experience especially @joejohnsonice"

In a post on Instagram, Liberty added: "We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support we’ve received over the last few weeks. We have had the most amazing time from start to finish and I have enjoyed every second of it

"I am so grateful to have been part of this incredible show and I wish everyone the best of luck!"

Meanwhile fans encouraged the reality star and claimed others should've been eliminated before her.

Advertisements

One wrote: "You were amazing sweetheart…… far better than others! We are gutted in this house, others should have gone long before you!"

Another agreed: "You were amazing , I hate when things like this happen where people are voted to stay because the are funny but the real fact is they can’t skate, you shouldn't have gone home ,you were amazing."

And a third shared: "You shouldn't have gone home, you were absolutely brilliant!!! But you should be so proud of yourself"

After Liberty's exit, those left on the Dancing On Ice line up this year are dancer Brendan Cole, Corrie actress Sally Dynevor, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

Joining them are Happy Mondays star Bez, , the Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, The Vamps' Connor Ball and BMX Olympian Kye Whyte.

Advertisements

So far showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, sportsman Ben Foden and S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens have all been eliminated.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV this weekend with a Musicals themed special, featuring guest judge Arlene Phillips.