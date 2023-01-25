Jordan North is to host a brand new adventure challenge series on BBC Three.

Go Hard or Go Home follows eight young people who face the toughest 28 days of their lives.

The people who feel lost in life (the Trainees) pair up with eight fitness pros (the Warriors) to compete in epic challenges designed to push their minds and bodies to the absolute limit.

The warriors are athlete and psychologist, Adele Nicoll; former professional footballer and endurance athlete, Ashley Cain; former international rugby player, Heather Fisher; MMA fighter, Leah McCourt; Muay Thai fighter and personal trainer, Nesrine Dally; Olympic, World and Commonwealth gymnast, Nile Wilson; celebrity personal trainer, Tyrone Brennand and lead fitness instructor for Equinox, Waz Ashayer.

A teaser for the show shares: “The Warriors have all used sports and fitness to overcome challenges in their own lives, and now they’re ready to put their reputations on the line to prove they can do the same for their trainee too. But this is the island of tough love…

“To transform the trainees’ minds and bodies, each Warrior has to push their Trainee through a hardcore 28-day regime, battling it out alongside them in a series of spectacular challenges. As the days pass, the Trainees get physically and mentally tougher and the challenges get harder – but not all the pairs will make it to the end of the month, as only the strongest can stay on the island.

“Which Warrior can get their Trainee to the bitter end? Which pair will be the strongest? And who will leave the island transformed?”

Go Hard or Go Home launches on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 19 February.

Jordan North said: “Nearly two years ago, in front of the nation, I was sick on the edge of a cliff and everything changed forever – from there I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and I haven’t looked back since.

“Which is why I love this show. We’re pushing eight young people well beyond their comfort zones to become stronger in body and mind to help turn their lives around.”