Oti Mabuse 'to return to Dancing On Ice for a second series'

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Oti Mabuse. ©ITV Plc

Oti Mabuse is set to return to Dancing On Ice for a second series.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro joined this year's show as a new judge alongside returning Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

Although her first series isn't over, it's been reported that bosses are already keen to get Oti back next year.

A source told The Sun newspaper that Oti had proved a "huge hit" with viewers and those working on the show.

The insider shared: "Oti is already very much part of the Dancing on Ice family - she fits in so well.

"She is full of good vibes and just makes everyone laugh. she is so infectious. She's here to stay hopefully!"

It's yet to be revealed if Oti's new job on Dancing On Ice will see her depart Strictly.

Speaking earlier this year about whether she'd stay on Strictly, Oti said: "For me I’m just really excited to be here on Dancing On Ice working and doing what I love.

"You know how I am, I work by the rules and there will be an announcement made. I can’t give a tease because I will be in trouble."

Oti added: "Those conversations happen in February. It will have to be something we all talk about as a team."

Alongside Dancing On Ice, Oti is also a part of The Masked Dancer panel and will host new dating series Romeo & Duet.

For now, Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

On the official line up for this year's show are singer Kimberly Wyatt, popstar Connor Ball, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid, Lorraine's Ria Hebden and reality star Liberty Poole.

Joining them are rugby star Ben Foden, Happy Mondays star Bez, soap actress Sally Dynevor, pro dancer Brendan Cole, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and singer Rachel Stevens.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host as the contestants take to the ice live together with their professional skaters in a bid to impress the judging line up and viewers at home.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online via the ITV website.