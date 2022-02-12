The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and results from the final

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Joss Stone, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of this week's FINAL episode of of The Masked Singer UK 2022 - find out who won and who was behind the masks.

The third series of The Masked Singer concluded on ITV on Saturday night (12 February).

Across eight shows a fresh line up of 12 famous faces have been singing all while concealing their identities with flamboyant costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - comedian Mo Gilligan, TV personality Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora and presenter Davina McCall - have been trying to work out who is behind the mask after each performance.

Tonight was the final as the winner was crowned - and all three finalists were unmasked.

Recap the performances and final reveal below...

Robobunny

Kicking off the final performances was Robounny, singing Leona Lewis hit Run.

Panda

Next up was Panda, performing Taylor Swift's Blank Space.

Mushroom

Closing the first round of performances, Mushroom belted out Leo Delibes classic The Flower Duet.

The trio then each performed a special duet with a former Masked Singer act.

Robobunny

Robounny performed with series one champion Queen Bee - aka Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts - singing I Knew You Were Waiting.

Panda

The second duet saw Panda performing with series one finalist Hedgehog - comedian and actor Jason Manford - with the pair singing It Takes Two.

Mushroom

Finally, Mushroom duetted with series two finalist Robin - JLS star Aston Merrygold - performing Rihanna and Calvin Harris' We Found Love together.

Robobunny is revealed!

After all finalists had performed, the studio audience voted for their favourite before the top two were revealed. Robobunny was eliminated, finishing in third place and was unmasked as Westlife star Mark Feehily.

The top two acts - Mushroom and Panda - then went on to reprise their favourite song of the series.

Mushroom is revealed!

After the top two performed their favourite song of the series, the viewers voted for their favourite. Mushroom finished in second place and was unmasked as singer Charlotte Church.

Panda is revealed!

Panda won The Masked Singer series 3 and was unmasked as singer Natalie Imbruglia.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV. You can catch up now on the ITV Hub.