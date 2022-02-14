Dancing On Ice 2022 recap! All of week 5's performances and results

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw nine couples performing live together for the latest time this year.
The remaining routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer
Song: House Of Fun by Madness
Judges' marks: 34 (8, 8.5, 9, 8.5)
Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard
Song: Supermassive Black Hole by Muse
Judges' marks: 28.5 (7, 7, 7, 7.5)
Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers
Song: Faith by George Michael
Judges' marks: 26.5 (6.5, 7, 6.5, 6.5)
Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty
Song: Bad Guy by Billie Eilish
Judges' marks: 36.5 (9, 9.5, 9, 9)
Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson
Song: Right Round by Flo Rida ft. Kesha
Judges' marks: 28 (7, 7, 7, 7)
Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan
Song: I'm Kissing You by Des'ree
Judges' marks: 34 (8.5, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5)
Bez and Angela Eagan
Song: Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves
Judges' marks: 19.5 (5, 4.5, 5, 5)
Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta
Song: Shivers by Ed Sheeran
Judges' marks: 36.5 (9, 9, 9.5, 9)
Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman
Song: Vertigo by U2
Judges' marks: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson and Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard who went forward to skate off.
After both pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Liberty became the fourth celeb to leave the competition this year.
Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.
Next Sunday will see all remaining celebs return to the rink once more for a Musicals themed special.