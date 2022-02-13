Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 5 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 5.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together with routines themed on their favourite things.

Rachel Stevens became the latest celeb to leave last weekend leaving nine contestants on the series.

Those taking part tonight were popstar Connor Ball, BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt and Strictly star Brendan Cole.

They're joined by reality star Liberty Poole, Happy Mondays' Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid and soap star Sally Dynevor.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed. This week that was Kye Whyte & his professional partner Tippy Packard and Liberty Poole & her pro partner Joe Johnson.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Liberty who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Recap all the scores from Dancing On Ice on 13 February below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 5

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.