Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 4 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

This weekend saw the celebrities each taking on a unique dance style as they skated live for the judges and viewers.

Advertisements

After last week saw TV presenter Ria Hebden depart the competition, ten celebrities remained in the contest this Sunday.

Those taking to the ice this Sunday were Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Islander Liberty Poole and musician Rachel Stevens.

They were joined by BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, soap star Sally Dynevor, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and Happy Mondays star Bez.

The celebs took to the ice and at the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two celebs were revealed as Rachel and Kye. They went forward to the skate off where the judges decided to save Kye meaning it was Rachel who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Advertisements

Each week Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 6 February below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 4