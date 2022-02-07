Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the latest time this year.
The celebrities and their professional partners took on a variety of iconic dance styles as they battled to stay in the competition
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield
Dance and Song: Waltz to If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys
Judges' marks: 25 (6.5, 6.5, 6, 6)
Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers
Dance and Song: Foxtrot to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations
Judges' marks: 24.5 (6, 6.5, 6, 6)
Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta
Dance and Song: Reggaeton to Reggaetón Lento (Remix) by CNCO, Little Mix
Judges' marks: 35.5 (8.5, 9, 9, 9)
Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan
Dance and Song: Medieval to Bad Romance by Lady Gaga
Judges' marks: 29.5 (7.5, 8, 7, 7)
Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard
Dance and Song: Disco to Rasputin by Majestic, Boney M.
Judges' marks: 30 (7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5)
Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson
Dance and Song: Voguing to Vogue by Madonna
Judges' marks: 27.5 (7.5, 7, 6.5, 6.5)
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer
Dance and Song: Fosse to Sing, Sing, Sing (Part II) by Fosse Original Broadway Cast
Judges' marks: 35.5 (9, 8.5, 9, 9)
Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman
Dance and Song: Charleston to Out Of Our Heads by Take That
Judges' marks: 33 (8, 8, 8.5, 8.5)
Bez and Angela Eagan
Dance and Song: Highland Fling to I'm On My Way by The Proclaimers
Judges' marks: 20 (5.5, 4.5, 5, 5)
Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty
Dance and Song: Argentine Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project
Judges' marks: 37.5 (9, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5)
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Rachel & Brendyn and Kye & Tippy who went forward to skate off.
After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Rachel became the third celeb to leave the competition this year.
Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.
Next Sunday will see all nine remaining celebs return to the rink once more.