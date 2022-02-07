Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

The celebrities and their professional partners took on a variety of iconic dance styles as they battled to stay in the competition

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield

Dance and Song: Waltz to If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys

Judges' marks: 25 (6.5, 6.5, 6, 6)

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Dance and Song: Foxtrot to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations

Judges' marks: 24.5 (6, 6.5, 6, 6)

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Dance and Song: Reggaeton to Reggaetón Lento (Remix) by CNCO, Little Mix

Judges' marks: 35.5 (8.5, 9, 9, 9)

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Dance and Song: Medieval to Bad Romance by Lady Gaga

Judges' marks: 29.5 (7.5, 8, 7, 7)

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Dance and Song: Disco to Rasputin by Majestic, Boney M.

Judges' marks: 30 (7.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5)

Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson

Dance and Song: Voguing to Vogue by Madonna

Judges' marks: 27.5 (7.5, 7, 6.5, 6.5)

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Dance and Song: Fosse to Sing, Sing, Sing (Part II) by Fosse Original Broadway Cast

Judges' marks: 35.5 (9, 8.5, 9, 9)

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Dance and Song: Charleston to Out Of Our Heads by Take That

Judges' marks: 33 (8, 8, 8.5, 8.5)

Bez and Angela Eagan

Dance and Song: Highland Fling to I'm On My Way by The Proclaimers

Judges' marks: 20 (5.5, 4.5, 5, 5)

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Dance and Song: Argentine Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project

Judges' marks: 37.5 (9, 9.5, 9.5, 9.5)

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Rachel & Brendyn and Kye & Tippy who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Rachel became the third celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all nine remaining celebs return to the rink once more.