Jaime Winstone spills all on The Masked Singer after performing as Firework

Jaime Winstone was unmasked as Firework in the latest episode of The Masked Singer 2022.

The Masked Singer third season is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

The series sees famous faces compete to put on a standout music performance as keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks.

On Saturday night it was a double elimination as Firework was revealed to be actress Jaime Winstone.

Speaking after her exit, Jamie shared: "I had seen a few episodes and thought it was wild. I loved the idea of it and how much joy my son Raymond and godson Bear enjoy it.

"The last two years have been very doom and gloom for our industry and ultimately, I love to perform.

"I usually take on roles that are very gritty and serious, so for me this was a great way to show people what I can do, what I love doing and to make my son very happy. He’s going to think his mummy is a firework. This was my main reason."

Jamie said that her parents had "no idea" she was taking part in the show, revealing: "I told them I was shooting a short film set in the future. Little did they know I was going to work dressed up as Firework singing my heart out. "

Going on to talk about her Firework costume, Jamie continued: "I truly loved my look and character. It showed a side of my personality that people wouldn’t have known about me, bright colourful and hits you with a bang.

"I’m no stranger to sequins so this was an extremely exaggerated look of what I might wear to a disco. I really enjoyed not having a face, I took note from an idol of mine Leigh Bowery. It helped me escape me and become a firework."

Jamie went on: "I was so nervous and so excited, I had to remind myself that this was fun and I want to enjoy myself. The feeling of belting out a tune and not being judged was extremely exhilarating as an actor.

"I kept thinking, ‘Dance like no-one is watching and sing like you do in the shower and try not to remember how the whole nation is watching’ - which is daunting. I have a total newfound respect for singers, the energy and breath work along with movement is extremely tiring."

And reacting to the panel's guesses - which ranged from actress Michelle Keegan to Love Islander Dani Dyer - Jamie added: "I found them hilarious. Rita actually guessed me once but convinced herself that I would never do this show.

"I really wanted to have some fun with what I do for a living and I’m so happy I did, it has unlocked my inner pop star, the young Jaime in me was smiling cheek to cheek."

The Masked Singer third season is presented by Joel Dommett with judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Other characters competing in the competition in 2022 are Firework, Snow Leopard, Poodle, Doughnuts, Mushroom, Rockhopper, Robobunny, Bagpipes, Panda, Lionfish, Chandelier and Traffic Cone.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.