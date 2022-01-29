Kye Whyte to miss Dancing On Ice live show after injury in training

Kye Whyte has been ruled out of performing in this Sunday's Dancing On Ice live show.

The Olympic medal winning BMX racer has been injured in training and will miss the latest episode with pro partner Tippy Packard.

Dancing On Ice bosses have revealed that Kye sustained a sprain to his knee and the show's medical professionals have advised he does not perform this weekend.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: "During rehearsals for this Sunday’s show, Kye fell on the ice and sustained an injury and will therefore not perform in this weekend’s show."

Kye said: "It’s an unfortunate accident. I’ve trained and worked hard with Tippy to perform this weekend.

"For me, as an athlete, I’m used to stuff like this happening where you get injured and can’t compete.

"I’m more sad for Tippy, she’s worked hard so not being able to skate is obviously upsetting. We both really wanted to do this number, it’s a cool performance and we put a lot of effort into it.

"I was so happy and excited for everyone when they skated last weekend. I was watching and couldn’t wait to skate this Sunday. I’ll be there cheering everyone on!"

The new series of Dancing On Ice continues Sunday night at 6PM on ITV with a Movies themed special.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest series are Paralympian Stef Reid, singer Kimberly Wyatt, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Lorraine's Ria Hebden and Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.

Completing the cast are singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Love Islander Liberty Poole, Happy Mondays' Bez and pro dancer Brendan Cole.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, 2022's series features Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse and Torvill and Dean on the judges' panel.

As always, the cast of famous faces will take to the ice live with their professional partners to win over the ice panel.

Last weekend saw sportsman Ben Foden become the first to leave the competition after the skate-off against Ria.

A second celebrity will be sent home on Sunday once the judges' scores are combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two couples.

Watch episodes of Dancing On Ice online with the ITV Hub.