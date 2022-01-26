A new series of reality challenge show The Bridge is coming to Channel 4.

The Bridge first debuted in 2022, seeing twelve strangers together on the banks of a lake in the beautiful British countryside, with one thing in common – wanting to win a lifechanging sum of money.

In order to win the cash, which was on an island in the middle of a lake, they had to work together to build an 850ft bridge by hand within 20 days while a series of twists and turns along the way offered moral dilemmas, sparked rivalries and put their ability to work together as a team to the test.

Now the show is set to return with a supersized second series in a new tropical location.

The new series will see two teams go head to head to be the first to get their hands on a £200k jackpot.

A teaser shares: "Going head to head, the teams face a race to build a bridge over 1,000 feet of water in just 12 days to reach the cash held on top of ‘Fortune Rock’. But will whoever reaches the money first choose to share it with their teammates?

"Along the way, the teams will face surprise dilemmas and devious temptations that disrupt the whole competition as we discover who is prepared to deceive their teammates for their own personal gain. Working together is key, but in this pressure-cooker environment everyone must decide who to trust and where their allegiances lie."

AJ Odudu presents the eight-part series alongside adventurer and explorer Aldo Kane.

AJ Odudu said: “The opportunity to front The Bridge has happened almost serendipitously. From the Strictly Ballroom I have taken off onto my next, new adventure. Literally. It's so exciting to front a show that promises to push the envelope and I know The Bridge is going to be bold, full of excitement and filled with plenty of drama. Bring it on.”

Aldo Kane added: “Over the last 25 years, I have been operating in some of the world’s most extreme, remote and hostile locations, but this is one of the highest-stake missions I’ve ever worked on. For those involved in the challenge, if they can survive the pressure, this could be a truly life-changing experience, for more reasons than just the prize money.

"The cash won’t come easy though, I am looking forward to putting the team through their paces and stretching their every fibre, from morals and emotions to basic campcraft and survival. This hybrid formula from [production company] Workerbee is going to be epic!”

A start date for the new series is to be announced.

The Bridge airs on Channel 4. You can catch up and watch online via All 4 here.

In the US, the new series will stream on HBO Max.