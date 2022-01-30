Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 3.

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year in a Movies themed special.

After Ben Foden became the first celeb to leave last weekend, 11 contestants were left on the series however not all were able to skate tonight. Olympic medallist Kye Whyte was forced to sit out after an injury in training. It's expected he will return to the competition next weekend.

Those who took to the ice were Love Island's Liberty Poole, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, Corrie star Sally Dynevor, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and Happy Mondays star Bez.

They were joined by presenter Ria Hebden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole and, after missing last week due to injury, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

At the end of each routine tonight the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Ria and Rachel. After the skate off, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home, and it was Ria who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Chris was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from January 30 below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 3