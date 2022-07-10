Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is on its way to BBC One – who’s on the line up for the new series?
A brand new line up of celebrity contestants has been revealed for the upcoming new series of Celebrity MasterChef.
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 – the 17th series so far – will come to BBC and iPlayer soon with John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace MBE once again putting 20 well-known faces to the test across six weeks.
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line up
Paul Chuckle
Actor, comedian and TV star.
Faye Winter
Love Island and reality TV star.
Danny Jones
McFly musician and The Voice Kids coach.
Cliff Parisi
Actor and Call The Midwife star.
Lisa Snowdon
TV presenter.
Ryan Thomas
Actor.
Kitty Scott-Claus
Drag performer.
Katya Jones
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer.
Jimmy Bullard
Former pro-footballer.
Kirsty Gallacher
TV presenter.
Lesley Joseph
Actor.
Mel Blatt
Musician and All Saints star.
Nancy Dell’Olio
Media personality.
Queen Mojo
Reality star.
Richard Blackwood
Actor and comedian.
Chris Eubank
Former World Boxing champion.
Clarke Peters
Actor.
Adam Pearson
TV presenter and actor.
Kae Kurd
Comedian.
Gareth Malone
TV presenter and musician.
The full list of celebs on the 2022 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.
Those that avoid elimination in the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final where one will take the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 title.
The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Celebrity MasterChef champions, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.
Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”
Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation’s most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 airs on BBC One.