Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is on its way to BBC One – who’s on the line up for the new series?

A brand new line up of celebrity contestants has been revealed for the upcoming new series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 – the 17th series so far – will come to BBC and iPlayer soon with John Torode MBE and Gregg Wallace MBE once again putting 20 well-known faces to the test across six weeks.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line up

Paul Chuckle

Actor, comedian and TV star.

Paul Chuckle on Celebrity Masterchef

Faye Winter

Love Island and reality TV star.

Faye Winter on Celebrity Masterchef

Danny Jones

McFly musician and The Voice Kids coach.

Danny Jones on Celebrity Masterchef

Cliff Parisi

Actor and Call The Midwife star.

Cliff Parisi on Celebrity Masterchef

Lisa Snowdon

TV presenter.

Lisa Snowden on Celebrity Masterchef

Ryan Thomas

Actor.

Ryan Thomas on Celebrity Masterchef

Kitty Scott-Claus

Drag performer.

Kitty Scott-Claus on Celebrity Masterchef

Katya Jones

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer.

Katya Jones on Celebrity Masterchef

Jimmy Bullard

Former pro-footballer.

Jimmy Bullard on Celebrity Masterchef

Kirsty Gallacher

TV presenter.

Kirsty Gallacher on Celebrity Masterchef

Lesley Joseph

Actor.

Lesley Joseph on Celebrity Masterchef

Mel Blatt

Musician and All Saints star.

Mel Blatt on Celebrity Masterchef

Nancy Dell’Olio

Media personality.

Nancy Dell’Olio on Celebrity Masterchef

Queen Mojo

Reality star.

Queen Mojo on Celebrity Masterchef

Richard Blackwood

Actor and comedian.

Richard Blackwood on Celebrity Masterchef

Chris Eubank

Former World Boxing champion.

Chris Eubank on Celebrity Masterchef

Clarke Peters

Actor.

Clarke Peters on Celebrity Masterchef

Adam Pearson

TV presenter and actor.

Adam Pearson on Celebrity Masterchef

Kae Kurd

Comedian.

Kae Kurd on Celebrity Masterchef

Gareth Malone

TV presenter and musician.

Gareth Malone on Celebrity Masterchef

The full list of celebs on the 2022 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.

Those that avoid elimination in the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final where one will take the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 title.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Celebrity MasterChef champions, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation’s most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 airs on BBC One.