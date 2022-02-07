Dancing On Ice 2022 results and contestants: Who left this week?

Here's a recap of the Dancing On Ice 2022 results so far and who left this week.

Sunday was the latest Dancing On Ice live show as the celebrities took to the rink once more.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are reunited with Ashley Banjo alongside new judge Oti Mabuse on the panel for this year's show, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest series are singer Rachel Stevens, Corrie actress Sally Dynevor, TV presenter Ria Hebden, Olympian Kye Whyte, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt.

Completing the cast are singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, sportsman Ben Foden, Love Islander Liberty Poole, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid and Happy Mondays' Bez.

They will skate each Sunday night for the judges and viewers at home. At the end of each routine the judges score the celebs out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

The two celebs with the lowest combined judges' scores and viewer votes will find themselves in the skate off. The pair will have to skate again and the judges will decide who to save. Torvill & Dean will alternate the role of head judge.

Sunday saw the third elimination as Rachel Stevens became the latest celebrity to be voted off.

Here's a recap of the current line up of Dancing On Ice contestants and results so far...

Dancing On Ice 2022 cast and results

Currently nine celebrities remain on the Dancing On Ice line up.

Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Bez and Angela Eagan

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield - Eliminated Week 3.

Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki - Eliminated Week 2.

Ben Foden and Robin Johnstone - Eliminated Week 1.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV.