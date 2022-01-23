Walk The Line 'set to be axed after one series'

Walk The Line on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Craig David, Alesha Dixon, Maya Jama, Dawn French and Gary Barlow. Credit: ITV

Walk The Line is set to be axed after one series, according to reports.

The new ITV musical game show aired across one week last year.

Advertisements

Each episode saw five musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - performing for audience votes with the winner given the option to cash out or the chance to 'Walk The Line' into the next episode with the offer of a bigger prize.

The series was produced by Simon Cowell's Syco company and Lifted Entertainment, the team behind both I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Love Island.

The MailOnline reports that the show won't be back for a second series.

"After The X Factor ended, Walk The Line was the show Simon hoped would save him. Alas, that wasn’t to be, and it won’t be back," a source told the newspaper.

However a spokesperson for ITV has insisted no decision has been made about the fate of the show just yet.

"No decisions have been made on the future of the series at this point," they said.

Advertisements

Hosted by Maya Jama, Walk The Line featured music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David on the judging panel giving their opinions.

Simon was originally announced to appear on the panel before later being replaced on screen by Gary Barlow.

It was Nadiah Adu-Gymafi who was the last singer standing at the end of the series and walked away with a £500,000 prize.

On deciding to Walk The Line, Nadiah said: "There's been so many things that led up to this day. I've just had to listen to that voice inside and go for it. I don't want to live in regret."

She reacted to her victory: "I'm so happy. I just want to say thank you to every single person who voted for me."

Advertisements

The other big winner on the series was Ella Rothwell who cashed out with a £40,000 jackpot.

You can catch up with Walk The Line now online via ITV Hub here.