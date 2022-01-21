Dancing On Ice's Liberty Poole fears 'doing a Gemma Collins' in first live show

Dancing On Ice's Liberty Poole says she fears 'doing a Gemma Collins' as she prepares to skate live for the first time.

Love Island star Liberty is one of twelve celebs on this year's line up and will be taking to the rink live on Sunday.

Ahead of her first performance on the ice, Liberty admitted she was nervous about falling during her routine.

"I feel like Gemma styled it out. I'd just try to do the same. Fingers crossed I'm not going to fall, but if it happens, the show must go on," Liberty said ahead of Sunday's episode. "That's what I'll be doing on Sunday if that does happen but hopefully there will be no falls.

"It's really scary to think about - falling - but hopefully it doesn't happen."

For Liberty, Dancing On Ice isn't her first time ice skating.

"I do ice skating as a hobby sometimes," she revealed ahead of Sunday night. "For me, if I wanted to go out and do something fun that wasn’t going out for a meal, it would be ice skating. I’m quite good on the ice, I can’t do tricks or pirouetting, but I can do fast and forward skating.

"Me and my mum have always done it together. My mum used to be a figure skater when she was younger and she regrets giving it up. None of my mates like ice skating with me, so I used to suggest it as a date sometimes because none of my mates would go with me."

Liberty added: "My mum has been a massive fan of the show for years, she’s always watched it, so I’ve grown up watching Dancing on Ice."

Meanwhile Liberty confessed to being "so competitive it hurts my soul".

"My family, you don’t want to be around us at a family game of monopoly at Christmas time," she shared. "I’m so competitive it hurts my soul. I just come from that type of family. On the sports day challenge on Love Island, I couldn’t face Millie winning the challenge against me so I risked my life and jumped about two metres in the air to reach the bean bag before she did.

"I’m very competitive, let's put it that way."

Further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice's latest season are Lorraine's Ria Hebden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, reality star Liberty Poole, sportsman Ben Foden and Corrie actress Sally Dynevor.

Completing the cast are the Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, musician Rachel Stevens, pro dancer Brendan Cole, Happy Mondays star Bez and BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte.

Dancing On Ice airs on Sunday nights at 6:30PM on ITV.

