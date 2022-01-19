Eating With My Ex start date and celebrity line up revealed for new specials

Eating with My Ex will be back on BBC Three with new celebrity specials in 2022.

The hit show brings exes together to chew over their relationships (as well as a three-course meal) and has seen some hilarious confrontations, heartfelt reunions and shocking revelations.

Fresh from the recent fourth series, six new celebrity specials are on their way.

The show will form part of BBC Three's return to TV, starting Tuesday, 1 February 2022 on the channel and online via iPlayer.

Celebs appearing in the new specials include Chloe Veitch and Kori Sampson from Too Hot To Handle, Maeva D’Ascanio and Miles Nazaire from Made in Chelsea, Chloe Brockett and Harry Lee from The Only Way Is Essex, Lesia and D Live from The Rap Game UK and Priya Gopaldas and Brett Staniland from Love Island.

Joining them to get into some home truths with their exes are comedian Suzi Ruffell, Amy Tapper from Gogglebox, Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer, Tia Kofi from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Bethan Kershaw from Geordie Shore, The Apprentice candidate Souleyman Bah and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

Alongside the celebrity specials there will also be four new episodes featuring members of the public, all of whom will be looking for answers, reconciliation, an apology or closure… as well as a delicious three course meal.

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of programme makers Thames, said: “We’ve been so delighted with how audiences have embraced each series of Eating with My Ex and the celebrity specials have always been a particular favourite.

"This series features such a fantastic array of celebs from all walks of life, and with the same unbeatable blend of funny and shocking moments alongside emotionally resonant conversation, this series is sure to be the best one yet.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Commissioning Editor for the BBC added: "Eating with My Ex will once again provide viewers with plenty to sink their teeth into, promising to serve up a Smörgåsbord of dramatic disclosures and entertaining entrées like no other show out there."

Eating With My Ex airs on the BBC Three launch night on Tuesday 1 February 2022.

You can watch all past episodes online now on BBC Three here.