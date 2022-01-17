Ria Hebden speaks out after being voted to face first Dancing On Ice skate off

Ria Hebden has spoken out after being voted to face the first Dancing On Ice skate off.

Sunday night saw the new series of Dancing On Ice kick off with the first six celebrities taking to the rink.

After each had performed their debut routine the judges gave their marks which were combined with viewers' votes for their favourite.

Ranking bottom was TV presenter Ria Hebden and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki. The pair will now go forward to the first skate off next week against the couple who ranks bottom in the remaining group of six celebrity skaters.

Appearing on ITV's Lorraine this morning after the show, Ria spilled all on how she was feeling.

Ria told Lorraine: "I feel really proud, I’ve woken up this morning to hundreds of messages of love and kindness and support, it’s been wonderful.

"I honestly worked so hard with [professional skater] Lukasz [Rozycki] to do that yesterday - I still can’t believe I did a cartwheel on ice, on live TV and didn’t kill myself!

"So I’m just basking in that really and looking back and being really proud."

She added: "I am gutted we’re in the skate off because I didn’t see that one coming at all.”

Commended by Lorraine for her positive attitude and asked if she will use the week to practice, Ria said: “I’m not having a day off – I’m back on the ice this afternoon! It’s relentless.

“Because I’ve never skated before and I’ve never been professionally dance trained, you have to keep your feet on the ice to get better and better, so that consistency should hopefully put me in good stead for this Sunday.

“It’s showbiz, you’ve got to smile through it.”

After Lorraine wished her colleague luck, Ria added: “I will squeeze the pips out of every moment!”

