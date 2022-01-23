Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 2 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 2.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

The second set of contestants took to the ice in tonight's (23 January) latest live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Performing tonight were Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman, Ben Foden & Robin Johnstone and Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson, Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta and Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan.

Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield were also due to perform but because of an injury had to miss the show. They will continue in the competition next weekend.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and and marks out of 10 before viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple was revealed as Ben & Robin. They faced the first skate off of the series against Ria Hebden and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki, who were bottom in last week's opening show.

The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Ben became the first celeb to leave the competition this year.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was head judge.

Recap tonight's (23 January) scoreboard below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 2

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday nights on ITV at 6PM. Next weekend all the remaining skaters will perform on the same night for the first time this year. It'll be a movies themed special and feature the first judges' challenge of the series.