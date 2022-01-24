Dancing On Ice 2022: Watch all of week 2's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the second set of couples performing live for the first time.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Ben Foden & Robin Johnstone

Song: Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Judges' marks: 23 (6, 6, 5.5, 5.5)

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Paint It, Black by The Rolling Stones

Judges' marks: 29 (7, 7.5, 7, 7.5)

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Song: Give It Up by KC & The Sunshine Band

Judges' marks: 24 (6, 6, 6, 6)

Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson

Song: Shout Out To My Ex by Little Mix

Judges' marks: 26 (6.5, 6.5, 6.5, 6.5)

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Song: Too Good at Goodbyes by Sam Smith

Judges' marks: 33 (8, 8, 8.5, 8.5)

Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield

Due to an injury in training, Rachel did not skate this week.

She's set to return to the show for her first skate live next Sunday night (Sunday 30 January).

After all six couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple was revealed as Ben & Robin. They faced the first skate off of the series against Ria Hebden and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki, who were bottom of last week's opening show.

The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Ben became the first celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday all eleven celebs will skate again before one more is eliminated.