Brendan Cole has played down his past dance experience as he prepares to take to the rink on Dancing On Ice.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is one of twelve new celebrities on this year's series.

On signing up, Brendan shared: "I love the show, it’s a challenge. The people that know me from my old job, if you like, will have high expectations because I’m a dancer and it is dancing on ice.

"I’m apprehensive that I might not be as good as people think but at the same time, I’m quite positive that I’ll be able to do it! To what extent is another story but I’m excited for that challenge – how good can I get in the space of time we’ve got? That’s the reason for doing it, that challenge."

Brendan says that despite being a dancer it's "a different story on skates!"

"I want to be really good; you know? I don’t want it to be just ‘oh that’s nice.’ I really want to be able to do it," he adds.

Speaking about tackling lifts, Brendan continued: "It is a different thing and I don’t know how I’ll respond when I’m on blades! I imagine I’ll be a step ahead of some of the class purely because I’ve done lifts before, although not on ice settings.

"I’m sure the expectation will be ‘oh you’ll be fine’ but I’m sure there’ll be aspects where I go crikey this is not as simple as it should be for me. "

But Brendan has big ambitions for his time on the show, saying he hoped to do "something that’s never been done before".

"I’m more daredevil than not," he declares. "I tend to do and then think later. I’m already thinking about being able to do something that’s never been done on the show before. That’s my aim is to

do something that’s never been seen before.

"If I could do something that might even vaguely resemble something that Olympians do – that would be my dream."

Meanwhile, talking about facing potential criticism from the panel Brendan said: "I think I’ll be alright with it. I don’t mind critique from a position of authority.

"I don’t know what I’m talking about when it comes to performing on ice so anything that comes my way I’d like to think I’ll take it on board and say 'okay, I’ll take that on board and next time you see me I’ll have mastered that'.

"If I disagree with something then I’m an idiot. I’m sure I’ll be doing a lot that they’ll be saying that needs to be better and certainly with my background the expectations will be higher. Therefore I’d expect the critique to be harder and I don’t mind that, I like the thought of that. "

Dancing On Ice 2022 starts live at 6:30PM on Sunday, 16 January ITV and ITV Hub.