Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt can't wait to take on the headbanger

Kimberly Wyatt is up for the challenge of the headbanger on Dancing On Ice.

The Pussycat Doll singer is one of twelve celebrities on the new series starting this Sunday night.

On signing up for the show, Kimberly shared: "Well, I was a big fan of the Olympians figure skating as a kid and it was gymnastics and figure skating that really inspired me to start with gymnastics. I quickly fell into dance which has become my life over the years.

"It was definitely watching Oksana Baiul – who I was just enthralled with - and Scott Hamilton and Nancy Kerrigan. They were my heroes as a kid.

"There was no ice where I grew up so that was never going to be an option. The idea of floating around on the ice doing amazing things has always been appealing but I’ve always been scared to death of being injured.

"I’m still scared to death of getting injured but here I am, I’m going to give it my best shot!"

Kimberly describes herself as a bit of a daredevil who is "well up" for lifts and headbangers.

She reveals: "I did Don't Rock The Boat last year and did a lot of challenges on land and water. I love all those things, taking on challenges and often I’m quite pleasantly surprised at what I’m able to accomplish.

"However, that doesn’t give me a false sense of hope on this show!"

Speaking ahead of this weekend's first live episode, Kimberly admits to being "very competitive" but is just hoping to to avoid a "potential disaster" on the ice.

"Whilst I would say I’m in it to win it I am very aware that this is a sport I’m unfamiliar with so before I’m able to have that fighting spirit I just need to learn the basics, the foundations," she says. "To listen, learn and get to that point where you can move on the ice without dreading the potential disaster!"

Meanwhile Kimberly also spoke about facing Ashley Banjo on the panel having previously judged alongside him on Got To Dance.

"I think he’s going to be really hard on me, to be honest," says Kimberly. "It makes me nervous to have been there next to Ashley for five series on Got To Dance in the same position, sharing the knowledge we have with contestants to now being on his show skating and willing him to be very critical!"

Dancing On Ice 2022 starts live at 6:30PM on Sunday, 16 January ITV and ITV Hub.