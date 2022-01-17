Dancing On Ice 2022: Watch all of week 1's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the first set of six couples performing live for the first time.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Song: Black Betty by Ram Jam

Judges' marks: 30.5 (7.5, 8, 7.5, 7.5)

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Song: She's Always A Woman by Billy Joel

Judges' marks: 23.0 (5.5, 6.5, 5.5, 5.5)

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Song: Bonkers by Dizzee Rascal

Judges' marks: 24.0 (6, 5.5, 6, 6.5)

Bez and Angela Eagan

Song: Step On by Happy Mondays

Judges' marks: 12.5 (3, 3.5, 3, 3)

Ria Hebden and Łukasz Różycki

Song: Treat People With Kindness by Harry Styles

Judges' marks: 24.5 (6, 6, 6.5, 6)

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Song: What About Us by P!nk

Judges' marks: 30 (7.5, 8, 7, 7.5)

After all six couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite before the bottom couple were revealed. This was Ria Hebden and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki. They'll face the first skate off of the series next week.

They'll be against whichever couple finishes bottom in next Sunday's show, meaning no one left tonight.

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday the remaining six celebs will take to the ice.