Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Week 1 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 1.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

Six contestants kicked off tonight's opening live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Performing in this evening's opening live show were Bez & Angela Eagan, Brendan Cole & Vanessa Bauer and Sally Dynevor & Matt Evers.

Joining them were Ria Hebden & Łukasz Różycki, Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard and Kimberly Wyatt & Mark Hanretty.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their marks and comments before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple were revealed. This was Ria Hebden and her pro partner Łukasz. They'll face the first skate off of the series next week.

They'll be against whichever couple finishes bottom in next Sunday's show, meaning no one left tonight.

The judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

For now, recap the Dancing On Ice leaderboard from Sunday, 16 January below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 1

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday nights on ITV at 6PM. Next weekend the remaining six couples will perform live and one contestant will head home.