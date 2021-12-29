Here's your very first clues to the identities of The Masked Singer contestants on the new series.

The Masked Singer UK 2022 will launch with two episodes this weekend on Saturday and Sunday night at 7PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The series sees famous faces compete to put on a standout musical performance while hiding who they are under spectacular masks and costumes.

Acts on the new series are Chandelier, Robobunny, Lionfish, Panda, Poodle, Bagpipes, Traffic Cone, Rockhopper, Doughnuts, Firework, Snow Leopard and Mushroom.

Ahead of the first episode airing on TV, a video teaser with clues to the celebrities hiding behind the masks has been revealed.

FIRST LOOK 🔍 👀 Get your NOTEPADS out 📝 Here's your FIRST look at NEW CLUES 🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♀️ #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/lhDhArfORe — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 28, 2021

They include Doughnuts popping out of an oven and Rockfish singing at a microphone.

We also see Firework dancing in a Strictly Come Dancing style ballroom and Rockhopper performing in a Circus tent.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer UK season 3 together with a panel of Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

Each week they will be trying to work out who is behind the mask along with those watching at home as the contestants take to the stage to sing.

At the end of every episode one contestant will be unmasked to reveal their true identity.

Teasing some of the reveals this week, Joel said: "There is one in particular and I couldn’t believe it.

"It's really cool, the first few reveals have been brilliant. I can’t believe that these people have stood next to me the entire time even though they are covered up."

The Masked Singer UK begins on Saturday, 1 January 2022 at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.