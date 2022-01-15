The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockhopper. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer? Fans of the show think they've cracked the clues.

The Masked Singer UK third season is airing Saturday evenings on ITV.

Advertisements

The celebrity guessing game sees celebs sing-off to put on a show-stopping musical performance all while hiding their identity behind spectacular costumes.

One of the masked singers on this year's competition is Rockhopper.

Who is Rockhopper on The Masked Singer?

In their opening performance, Rockhopper sang Higher Love by Kygo & Whitney Houston. In week 2, Rockhopper performed Amy Winehouse's Love Is A Losing Game.

In their clue packages, Rockhopper has been seen in a circus tent and described themselves as a "entertainer" who "loves to talk". There have also been references to jumping, The Greatest Showman and Broadway.

Giving the panel a cryptic clue, Rockhopper shared: "This penguin made headlines by being the first."

In week 2, Rockhopper offered up two lies and a truth: "I am big fan of a weekend meal delivered in the evening", "Sporting events are where I feel right at home", "Even though it's cold I still know how to slay".

Advertisements

Guesses from the panel have included Jamelia, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt and Alesha Dixon.

But viewers at home have named Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams as being under the mask.

One fan who had done some detective work tweeted: "I’m saying Rockhopper is Michelle Williams. Had XLVII (47) on the back of their costume - Destiny’s Child performed at the 47th Super Bowl

"The other Michelle Williams (actress) was in the Greatest Showman!"

Another agreed: "Rockhopper is Michelle Williams, surely?! #MaskedSingerUK" and a third added: "#MaskedSinger #rockhopper is Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child fame."

For now with Rockhopper staying in the competition we'll have to wait for official confirmation of who is under the mask.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 continues Saturdays on ITV.

More characters competing in the show this year are Mushroom, Traffic Cone, Panda, Robobunny, Snow Leopard, Doughnuts, Bagpipes, Poodle, Firework, Lionfish and Chandelier.

Advertisements

In the first three episodes, Chandelier, Snow Leopard and Lion Fish were unmasked.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.