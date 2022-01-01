Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Latest clues, guesses and rumours

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Lion Fish. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Here's a round up of all the latest clues, guesses and rumours to their identity.

The Masked Singer UK series 3 is airing weekends on ITV.

The series sees celebs go head to head to put on a show-stopping musical performance while hiding their identity with help from incredible costumes.

One contestant on 2022's series is Lionfish who currently remains unmasked.

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer?

In the first episode, Lion Fish surprised the panel with an operatic performance of Nessun Dorma.

In their first clue package, Lionfish was seen standing at a microphone in a club with German and French translations on screen.

Giving the panel a cryptic clue, Lion Fish said: "I've appeared in places I've never been."

The panel seemed fairly stumped as to who was behind the mask, with guesses ranging from comedian Jack Dee to Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

At home and viewers had some other ideas with Will Young one guess proving popular.

"#MaskedSingerUK will young for lionfish!!" one wrote on Twitter while another suggested: "Will Young as Lionfish? He was in an episode of Skins and played the Emcee in Cabaret (there was French and German shown on screen during the 'welcomes' at the beginning)

A third agreed: "#MaskedSingerUk I think Lionfish might be Will Young. He played the host in Cabaret."

Other guests included Michael Ball, Ray Quinn and Robert Rinder.

For now we'll have to wait and see until Lion Fish is unmasked!

The Masked Singer third season airs Saturday nights on ITV.

More acts competing in the series this year are Snow Leopard, Bagpipes, Firework, Panda, Traffic Cone, Robobunny, Mushroom, Doughnuts, Rockhopper, Poodle and Chandelier.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.