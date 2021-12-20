AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington could be welcomed back to complete their Strictly Come Dancing journey in 2022.

As a result of a recent foot injury, AJ was forced to miss out on the final.

Advertisements

It left John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis fighting it out for the glitterball before Rose was crowned the champion.

However we may see AJ & Kai dance one last time with reports that the pair will be invited to perform in next year's launch show.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "The winner of the show returns to perform again for one dance when the series starts up again and it’s been suggested AJ could be allowed to come back for one last turn on the dance floor.

"Nothing has been decided yet but, if they can make schedules line up, AJ could be back for a final spin."

AJ & Kai wouldn't be the first celebs invited back - last year's show saw Nicola Adams and Katya Jones return for the final after being forced to quit due to Covid.

Speaking about her exit ahead of the final, AJ tearfully shared: "It wasn't the way we wanted to come out."

Advertisements

And in a post on social media, she posted to fans: "I've had ultrasounds, MRI scans and x-rays. I've had two incisions to drain the inflammation around my ankle. I've injected local anaesthetic directly into my foot, I have been strapped up to an ice compression machine for days.

"I've done all I can possibly do to get back on my feet for the @bbcstrictly Final, I even asked the docs if I could perform in a medical moonboot!

"But the fact is, I can't stand on my feet let alone dance because I've torn my spring ligament."

The TV presenter continued to praise her pro partner Kai Widdrington.

She gushed: ""You're the best @kaiwidd and I know you were ready to be my human crutch on that dancefloor come tomorrow night. Gutted!

"I want to say a huge thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home watching and supporting.

Advertisements

"You've made this experience one to remember and I couldn't be more grateful for your well wishes. Strictly Come Dancing has been a lifelong dream of mine and I'm glad it came true."

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.