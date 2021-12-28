ITV2 has unveiled the cast of singletons appearing on series 2 of reality dating show The Cabins in 2022.

The singles will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love when the show returns in 2022.

They'll be paired up on 24-hour blind dates in their very own exclusive log cabins. At the end, they each have to decide if they would like to spend another 24 hours together - or call it a day and walk away.

Narrated by comedian Maisie Adam, this year sees three brand spanking new Cabins in Wales for the lovelorn pairings to check into.

In a new twist for series two, the three Cabins - Otter’s Pocket, Stag’s Mount and Beaver’s Burrow - are nestled closely together, so the couples will also get a chance to gossip and debrief with their neighbours next door.

The Cabins starts Monday, 3 January at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub

Meet the cast of The Cabins below...

The Cabins 2022 cast revealed

DENNI

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Denni. ©ITV

Age: 20

Occupation: MAKE-UP ARTIST/ OFFICE MANAGER

From: HERTFORDSHIRE

Denni says: "I tried dating apps but they are not really my thing. I go on them and I come straight off within a couple of days. I’m not a big dater. If I go on a date I’ve already spoken to the person for a while and got to know them. In a dating environment I can get kind of shy. I would much rather date someone face-to-face without a doubt.

JESSICA

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jessica. ©ITV

Age: 25

Occupation: CRUISE SHIP ENTERTAINER

From: LONDON

Jessica says of signing up for The Cabins: "Having given someone all of your criteria of what you want and then they find the perfect match for you, it’s my idea of a perfect date. I feel like sometimes other people know better. Hopefully, in the hands of professionals, they will be able to find me my dream guy."

RICHIE

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Richie. ©ITV

Age: 25

Occupation: NURSING ASSISTANT

From: BURTON-ON-TRENT

Richie says of joining The Cabins: "It will be a really cool way to meet someone, a bit unconventional. I’m getting a bit bored of the apps. I love meeting new people anyway. So whatever happens it’s a cool way to meet new people and get dating experience really – I’m a bit of a novice. I can be a bit shy in the love aspect. So I thought I’d just throw myself in at the deep end and challenge myself and see where it takes me."

CORY

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Cory. ©ITV

Age: 28

Occupation: KIDS ACTIVITY CENTRE IN A LEISURE CENTRE

From: SOUTH LONDON

Cory says: "I’ve had enough of the social media aspect of trying to find love. This route of being put with someone for the first 24 hours, it’s the best thing, just get in there and get to know them straight away.""

GEORGE

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: George. ©ITV

Age: 26

Occupation: HAIRDRESSER/SALON OWNER

From: LEICESTER

George says: "I’m excited because it’s without using online dating; meeting someone who is a normal person, in a nice environment, get to know each other and it’s not over a screen."

HARRY

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Harry. ©ITV

Age: 23

Occupation: ENTREPRENEUR

From: SCOTLAND, LIVES IN LONDON

Harry says of signing up for The Cabins: "I mean I’ve just never really found love before or anyone that has loved me back so I am looking for someone that will be perfect for me so I can have a relationship and do all those exciting things that you can do when you are in a relationship.

TARYCK

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Taryck. ©ITV

Age: 25

Occupation: ESTATE AGENT

From: SIDMOUTH, DEVON

Taryck says: "Putting it in someone else’s hands and seeing who they pick for me, given all the information and type on paper I’ve given them, I’ll be really interested to see who they come back with and who they pair me with.""

JAD

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jad. ©ITV

Age: 26

Occupation: CAR SALESMAN

From: SOUTH EAST LONDON

Jad says: "I’ve not done the whole dating scene... I thought I'd throw myself into the deep end and give it a go"

ROXANNE

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Roxanne. ©ITV

Age: 21

Occupation: RECRUITMENT

From: SOUTH EAST LONDON

Roxanne says: "The Cabins is a great place to meet someone who has been matched towards what I’m looking for. It’s a really cool way of meeting somebody. Clearly I’m not doing the right picking, so if somebody’s there to aid the way and push me on a bit, that’s super, super helpful. I always used to think I’d be the girl standing at the bus stop and the love of my life would also be standing at the bus stop and that’s how we’d meet."

AMY

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amy. ©ITV

Age: 18

Occupation: JUNIOR HAIRDRESSER

From: AYR, SCOTLAND

Amy says of signing up for the show: "Things never work out for me, put it that way! Ayr is quite a small place to meet folk, so I think it’s a chance to meet someone I wouldn’t meet in Ayr really. I think on dating apps, people can come across differently, I’d rather meet people face-to-face."

MEGAN

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Megan. ©ITV

Age: 19

Occupation: ATHLETE/BEAUTICIAN

From: SURREY

Megan says of deciding to sign up for The Cabins: "To have fun and of course to hopefully meet the right guy. I love that there is a no distractions kind of situation. Because I always feel like with guys there's some kind of distraction or even you meet up with them and they sit on their phone and you are almost forced. You have to get to know each other."

PRINCE

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Prince. ©ITV

Age: 23

Occupation: SALESMAN

From: NIGERIA, LIVES IN KETTERING

Prince says: "All that social media talk it’s boring. I’m tired of asking girls what their favourite colour is, how many siblings they have... it’s boring. I’m old school. Take me back to the old times when people just used to meet each other.""

AMIR

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amir. ©ITV

Age: 26

Occupation: OPTOMETRIST

From: MANCHESTER

Amir says: "I haven’t really been on a proper date before. This is the first time I’ll be meeting someone that I can look to settle down with."

CHRIS

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Chris. ©ITV

Age: 26

Occupation: MEDIA AND MARKETING ACCOUNT MANAGER

From: LONDON

Chris says: "Typically, the people I date aren’t great so I’m hoping someone can look from an external point of view and make the match for me."

CALLUM

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Callum. ©ITV

Age: 22

Occupation: UNIVERSITY STUDENT

From: FIFE, SCOTLAND

Callum says: "I don’t go out dating, so this is a good chance for me to be around someone for long enough to create an emotional attachment."

TIMMY

The Cabins: SR2 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Pictured: Timmy. ©ITV

Age: 22

Occupation: UNIVERSITY STUDENT

From: FIFE, SCOTLAND

Timmy says: "I am a strong believer of the fact that I don’t really go looking for people or love per se. So I guess quite fun in the sense of having it sort of like thrown upon you, like ‘Here’s a person’."

