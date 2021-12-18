Oti Mabuse 'set to replace John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice panel'

Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse is rumoured to replace John Barrowman on Dancing On Ice.

ITV confirmed earlier this year that John Barrowman would be leaving the panel of the ice skating series.

Advertisements

A potential replacement has yet to be officially announced but reports have claimed that Oti Mabuse could take John's seat.

The Sun suggests that Oti is set to join Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and Olympic ice skaters Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill on the ice panel in January.

"She has excellent dance experience and technical knowledge, an infectious on-screen energy and has a massive fanbase from her time on Strictly, which helps draw viewers," a source told the tabloid.

Oti is currently a professional on BBC's Strictly and recently appeared as a panellist on The Masked Dancer.

If Oti does join Dancing On Ice it remains to be seen if she'll also continue on Strictly.

The new series of Dancing On Ice will begin in January on ITV.

Advertisements

The channel confirmed in October that John Barrowman would be stepping down from the panel but will continue to host All Star Musicals on the channel.

A spokesperson for ITV said in a statement: "We thank John for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials."

A spokesman for John added: "John is thrilled to be returning to work for ITV as host on the new All Star Musicals."

Meanwhile celebs on the 2022 Dancing On Ice line up are Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, Paralympian Stef Reid, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, musician Rachel Stevens, Happy Mondays' Bez and Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt.

Advertisements

Competing the line up is BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, Love Island star Liberty Poole, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, Corrie star Sally Dynevor and sportsman Ben Foden.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series typically airs on Sunday nights from January.