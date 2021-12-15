The Only Way Is Essex comes to ITVBe with Christmas special

The Only Way is Essexmas: Ep1 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. ©Lime Pictures

The Only Way Is Essex returns tonight for a one-off Christmas special.

The Only Way Is Essexmas will air on ITVBe and stream on ITV Hub from Wednesday, 15 December at 9PM.

It’s Christmas time and to celebrate how Essex favourites are spreading festive cheer, the gift of gossip, and unwrapping merry surprises that would make Santa’s mittens sweaty.

A teaser for the special shares: "Having not spoken since their dramatic showdown, Roman and Dani’s friendship remains in tatters. However, can the bombshell return of mutual friend Ella help build that burnt bridge?

"Amy and boyfriend Billy decide they want to bring both of their families together for the first time this Christmas. Meanwhile, success in her private life has transcended to her working life - Amy is ready to pop the cork and launch her prosecco business.

"While most of Essex will be decking the halls with boughs of holly, Chloe Brockett has been working away in her business workshop. But bestie Amber is on hand to give Brockett the bonus she deserves with a double helping of Christmas surprises.

"Diags’ Christmas wish may have come true as he’s visited by his very own Angel. Will a second date be the gift that keeps giving, or will it just lead to another silent night in the Diags household?

"Elsewhere, Chloe Sims pulls out all the stops to get Pete into the Christmas spirit. Meanwhile, her and Lockie volunteer with charity Age UK to spend time with the elderly this festive season."

Meanwhile, ITV has also confirmed a brand new series of The Only Way Is Essex for 2022, promising to bring even more glamour, gossip and great laughs.

A teaser shares: "Diving into their real lives, families, relationships and businesses, Essex’s most colourful characters will return as TOWIE’s 30th series debuts on ITV Hub and ITVBe."

A start date for the new series is to be announced.