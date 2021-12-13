The Real Housewives of Jersey: SR2 on ITVBe and ITV Hub. Pictured: Margeret Thompson, Mia Ledbury, Karen Loderick-Peace, Kate Taylor, Sarha Courtnay, Tessa Hartmann and Ashley Cairney. ©Monkey Kingdom

The Real Housewives of Jersey will return for a second series with two new cast members.

The Real Housewives of Jersey will debut Monday, 27 December at 9pM on ITVBe with the entire series available to binge watch online via ITV Hub on the same day from 7AM.

This new ten-part series will once again see some of the island’s most fabulous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A heady combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties.

Those returning to the cast for series 2 are Ashley Cairney, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson and Tessa Hartmann.

They're joined by two new faces making their debut this series, Sarha Courtnay and Karen Loderick-Peace.

Sarha and partner Mike got together in August 2020 and relocated to Jersey shortly after. She says of joining the show: "To be honest, it’s something I never thought I would have done, but over the past year or so since being with Mike, I’ve learnt to 'let go' somewhat.

"After all, who on a whim decides to relocate to another country where they have never been knowing absolutely nobody?! The whole thing is kind of crazy, but you’re only here once, so I thought why the hell not?"

Karen and husband Jeremy moved to Jersey five years ago with their three children.

She says of the series: "I’m all for female empowerment and the Housewives brand is all about strong women standing their ground and proving their worth in business."

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV said: "I'm thrilled our Jersey Housewives will be back on the ITV Hub and ITVBe in time for Christmas.

"The second series will again be available to binge watch over the holiday and, as before, the sunshine, the glamour and the drama, along with the beautiful Channel Islands backdrop makes this series the perfect box set for the cold winter nights!"

David Granger, Executive Producer & Creative Director, Monkey added: "We were very excited to spend a second incredible summer embracing all that the beautiful island of Jersey offers; most importantly, our fabulous Housewives.

"And we’re delighted to add two wonderful new cast members into all the drama, glamour and fun.

"The lives of The Real Housewives of Jersey are as complicated as ever, but the opportunity to devour the series immediately on the ITV Hub, means viewers won’t have to wait long to follow the twists and turns of their lavish lives."

The second series of The Real Housewives of Jersey launches Monday, 27 December at 9PM on ITV. The whole series will be available to watch on the ITV Hub from 7AM the same day.