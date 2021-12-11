The I'm A Celebrity 2021 finalists have been confirmed following the latest vote off in tonight's results.

Ant & Dec headed into the castle camp this evening (Saturday, 11 December) to announce the results from the night's vote.

Over the past 24 hours, fans voted to save their favourite and the one celebrity with the fewest votes left the castle this evening.

Who was voted off I'm A Celebrity?

The latest to leave I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021 in tonight's results was football star David Ginola.

Speaking to Ant & Dec after his exit, David said: "It was really, really hard. The Conditions we were living in, the food, the sleep.. the lack of everything. But I get out of the castle full of love for the people I love so very much. It's been a hell of a journey."

He leaves three celebrity contestants on the show for tomorrow's grand final: Emmerdale star Danny Miller, singer & TV personality Frankie Bridge and Corrie star Simon Gregson.

David's exit followed the double departure of EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and gold medal Olympian Matty Lee in the latest episode.

Reacting to the exit in camp in tonight's show, rankie said in the Telegraph: “I’m so gutted that Adam and Matty have gone. The minute I heard Matty’s name, I was just gutted for him. He’s like my little brother, so I’m going to really miss him. Adam’s been like the best ‘funcle’ ever. I’m sad to see them both go.”

David later added: “I really enjoy the presence of Matty and Adam in the camp. Matty has been all the way amazing, he’s a great kid and Adam is incredible, full of energy. He’s a man to meet.”

Simon said: “Matty was upset, bless him. I think he’s made some good friends with Danny and Frankie - and me hopefully.”

He added in the Telegraph: “Adam, I think I’m seeing him on Monday anyway, I’ve got his chair, I’ve got to give it to him back.”

Danny said: “I’m going to miss Matty and Adam. But Matty grew very close to me and Frankie and the three of us have kind of been the naughty kids in here.”

Frankie in the Telegraph admitted: “I’ve never been away from Wayne and the boys for this long before. Being cut off from them, not being able to ask how they are every day, to tell them I love them every day... has been really difficult and probably the toughest part of being here.”

To Danny, Frankie added: “It’s just hard every time you do a vote out, you imagine yourself being back with them..."

Other celebs who have been eliminated this week are musician Naughty Boy, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, Paralympian Kadeena Cox and Strictly star Arlene Phillips. TV personality Richard Madeley was forced to quit earlier in the series.

Fronted by Ant and Dec, I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs each night on ITV at 9PM.