Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas line up, dances and songs revealed

The routines and songs have been revealed for Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 Christmas special.

After a year out due to the pandemic, the festive one-off will be back this Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

Six celebrities will head to the ballroom, performing a Christmas inspired routine in a bid to be crowned Christmas champions 2021.

Here's who's on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas line up this year, their pro partners plus their dances and songs for the evening...

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special routines and songs

Mel Giedroyc and Neil Jones will dance a Couple’s Choice routine to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice.

Adrian Chiles and Jowita Przystal will dance the American Smooth to White Christmas by Otis Redding.

Moira Stuart and Aljaž Škorjanec will dance the Salsa to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town by Justin Bieber.

Anne-Marie and Graziano Di Prima will dance the Cha Cha to Feliz Navidad by Gwen Stefani.

Fred Sirieix and Dianne Buswell will dance the Quickstep to Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

Jay Blades and Luba Mushtuk will dance the Jive to Hooky Street / Only Fools And Horses - John Sullivan / Ronnie Hazlehurst.

Hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show wouldn’t be complete without the festive foursome on the judging panel: Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

The judges will be on hand to score each couple and spread some cheerful joy, but it will be down to the studio audience to vote for which dancing duo who will be crowned the winners.

Alongside the couple's performances, there will be a special group routine from the professionals and music from Gary Barlow.

Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special airs Christmas Day (Saturday, 25 December) at 7:10PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.