The Voice Kids 2021: Meet tonight's contestants in blind auditions

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: will.i.am, Melanie C, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones. ©ITV

Here's a first look at the opening episode of The Voice UK Kids which returns tonight on ITV.

This evening sees the first round of auditions for the new season, which airs nightly all this week.

It's the fifth season of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Original Voice Kids stars Will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott are all back with new kid on the block Melanie C.

The coaches are looking for four contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the next generation of superstar singers. Soloists and duos, aged seven to 14, are welcome to sing in an attempt to get the chairs spinning.

Following each audition, regardless of whether they’ve won a spot with and Will, Danny, Pixie and Mel C, all four coaches will spin to share with the auditionees words of advice and encouragement.

Meet the contestants singing for a spin on The Voice Kids tonight...

Angel

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Angel performs. ©ITV

Ndana

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ndana performs. ©ITV

Archie

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Archie performs. ©ITV

Joseph

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joseph performs. ©ITV

Savannah

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Savannah performs. ©ITV

Aishling Mae

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Aishling Mae performs. ©ITV

Tommy

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Tommy performs. ©ITV

Leo

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Leo performs. ©ITV

Torrin

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Torrin performs. ©ITV

Michaela

The Voice Kids: SR5: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Michaela performs. ©ITV

Ultimately, the public will decide who will win and take home the top prize of a family trip to Disneyland Paris

Hosted by Emma Willis, The Voice Kids UK 2021 airs at 7:30PM tonight on ITV and ITV Hub. The series continues Tuesday with more auditions before the final on Wednesday night.