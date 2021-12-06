Dan Walker speaks out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing

Dan Walker has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast star and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova were the latest couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

The pair danced a Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project in Sunday’s dance-off against AJ Odudu as they competed for a place in the Semi--Finals.

Speaking on Monday on It Takes Two, Dan and Nadiya spoke exclusively with Rylan about their time on Strictly.

When asked about how he felt about their Tango, Dan said: "I told Nadiya last Monday, when she showed me the choreography, that I already loved it and I couldn’t wait to dance it on Saturday night!

"That was the best I’ve danced in my entire life in front of 10 million people – it was a good way to go out."

Nadiya added: "I loved every moment of that Tango. I loved the music, the way we danced together, how much hard work he put in and then to show that in front of millions of people, it was just beautiful."

Speaking about facing the dance-off, Dan said: "We did 10 weeks in the competition without ever being in the dance off.

"Having never danced before and being fearful of a dancefloor when I first started out, to get to Week 11, we knew it was going to come at some stage because everyone in the competition is so good.

"The important thing is that the best four dancers are in the semi-final.”

After looking back at their best bits, Dan reflected: "It does make me feel proud because watching a lot of those dances back, sometimes I think that couldn’t be me because I’ve genuinely avoided a dancefloor my whole life as I felt tall, uncomfortable and awkward.

"Nadiya opened all of that up for me and took me by the hand and said, ‘Come with me, I can show you that you can enjoy it and if you smile, the whole world will smile with you’. That’s a proper game changer."

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.