Here's a very first look at The Masked Singer series 3 as the hit show returns to ITV.

The celebrity guessing game sees secret stars sing-off to put on a standout music performance while their real identities are kept hidden with elaborate costumes.

Advertisements

Prepare to commence the new year with more cries of ‘take it off!’ as 12 brand new characters take to the stage from January.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer season 3 together with returning panellists Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Rita Ora.

Along with viewers at home, they will try to discover who is hiding in the costume each episode.

Ahead of the show's launch you can watch a first look teaser video of the new contestants below...

The characters on series 3 are: Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Panda, Rockhopper, Mushroom, Firework, Poodle, Snow Leopard and Robobunny.

Who will join Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Sausage (Joss Stone) in the exclusive Masked Singer winners’ club?

Joel Dommett hosts the only show that can claim to have moved viewers to tears with a dragon’s emotional rendition of Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, and to have blown away audiences with a leather-clad biking Badger’s performance of Wrecking Ball.

Advertisements

A start date of The Masked Singer UK 2022 is to be confirmed.

For now you can catch up with the most recent two series online via BritBox.