AJ Pritchard has revealed he wants another go at I'm A Celebrity when it returns to Australia.

The former Strictly professional dancer previously appeared in 2020's series in Wales.

But AJ says he feels as though he "missed out" on the full I'm A Celebrity experience after his stint in Gwrych Castle.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper in collaboration with William Hill: "Sign me up for Australia! I feel like I've missed out on the experience of doing I'm A Celebrity in Australia in the heat.

"Doing the massive rope challenges, underwater, crocs. I feel like we've done I'm A Celebrity castle - it's a whole new show in itself."

And AJ added: "I feel like I haven't done I'm A Celebrity I watched and loved as a child as I was growing up. It's really weird.

"I feel like I've done a different ITV show, and I've never been to Australia before."

The current series of I'm A Celebrity has seen the show return for a second year to Wales due to the ongoing pandemic.

Those on the cast include singer & media personality Frankie Bridge, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, Olympian Matty Lee, football star David Ginola, former Strictly judge & choreographer Arlene Phillips and TV presenter Louise Minchin.

As ever, viewers will tune in as the celebs are confronted by tough trials to win food before one celebrity is crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.