Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results - who was eliminated?

This weekend the six remaining couples danced live once more for judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and guest judge Cynthia Erivo.

Advertisements

At the end of Sunday night (28 November), one more couple waved goodbye to the ballroom.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this week?

Those in the bottom two were Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu and Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

It was the third time for both in the dance off and it was Tilly Ramsay who left Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this week.

Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson, Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Both couples performed their routines again in a bid to impress the judges and secure their place in the quarter finals. Rhys and Nancy performed their Waltz to You Light Up My Life by Whitney Houston. Tilly and Nikita performed their Samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a unanimous decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Rhys and Nancy: "Well on Saturday night, I gave both couples seven, so in my head they are equal. The dance off proved that they both improved enormously, although one was quite flashy and semi naked [referring to Nikita’s shirt coming off during their dance off performance]. But, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy."

Advertisements

Cynthia Erivo chose to save Rhys and Nancy: "This is really, really difficult. Both couples did beautifully but it just came down to the tiny details like the finish of the footwork. I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy."

Anton Du Beke chose to save Rhys and Nancy: "It was a terrific dance off again. Tilly, as we’ve come to expect, put in a great performance. She’s an absolute fighter. But with slightly better technique and better quality, I’d like to save Rhys and Nancy."

Although her casting vote wasn't needed, head judge Shirley added: "I would agree and I would have saved Rhys and Nancy."

Speaking after her exit, Tilly said: "I’d just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has made this an amazing, positive journey for me. From everyone here to backstage, wardrobe, make up and camera crew. It’s just been the most extraordinary time.

"I found out something about myself that I didn’t know I could do, I didn’t know I could dance and have fun like this. So a massive thank you and, obviously, a huge thank you to Nikita who has guided me out of my shell and has just made this the most amazing experience."

Tess Daly , Tilly Ramsay, Nikita Kuzmin - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Tilly added to pro partner Nikita: "Thank you, thank you, thank you. It’s just been amazing. I really meant it when I said I made a best friend for life. You’ve just been incredible. Thank you for the best couple of weeks."

Nikita reacted: "I’m the most emotional person so I hope I don’t cry. I’m just grateful for everything, for the whole Strictly team, for the production team, for the costume, for the make-up, for everything. Thank you guys, thank you to the professionals and cast, and a huge, huge thank you to Tilly."

Advertisements

The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One with the Quarter Finals.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, 4 December at 6:40PM. The next results show is on Sunday, 5 December at 7:20PM on BBC One.