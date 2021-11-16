Soap stars Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt are set to enter this year's I'm A Celebrity after launch.

ITV confirmed ten famous faces on the cast of the 2021 series this week but the widely rumoured actors were notably not on the list.

However it's claimed that the pair will still be a part of the show, both joining shortly after this weekend's launch.

Actor Simon is best known for his role of Steve McDonald on ITV's Coronation Street, a character he has played for more than 30 years.

The Sun reported earlier this year that Simon had signed up to the show after declining previous offers.

"Everyone knows Simon as Steve but now they’ll get to see a completely different side of him for the first time," a source shared with the tabloid. "Simon has previously shunned all reality shows and he has turned down I’m A Celeb a number of times before.

"But now his children are older, Simon started to think the timing was right."

Meanwhile EastEnders star Adam is best known for his long running role of Ian Beale in the BBC One soap but is currently taking a break.

"Adam was a big target for the casting team — he is a soap legend and is certain to be a huge hit with fans," a source said. "Everyone is very excited about having him on the show. He’s a brilliant addition."

The currently confirmed names on the I'm A Celebrity line up are broadcaster Louise Minchin, gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox, Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge, broadcaster Richard Madeley and Olympian Matty Lee.

They're joined by Strictly star Arlene Phillips, football legend David Ginola, musician and producer Naughty Boy, Emmerdale star Danny Miller and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

Viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling Trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 will launch on Sunday, 21 November at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The series, being filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales, will continue nightly for around three weeks.

Picture: ITV/BBC