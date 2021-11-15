'Gutted' Sara Davies speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Sara Davies has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The entrepreneur and television personality and her pro partner Aljaz Škorjanec were the latest couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night.

Advertisements

The pair danced an Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand in the bottom two in Sunday’s results show against Tilly Ramsay.

Speaking tonight on It Takes Two, Sara and Aljaz spoke exclusively with Rylan about their time on Strictly.

Sara admitted: “I spent yesterday being really gutted and wallowing and feeling sorry for myself and Aljaž kept trying to call me and I didn’t want to talk to him because it would make me cry even more!

"Even my five year old kept saying, 'Mummy why are you crying, grown-up’s shouldn’t cry?!' So I had a word with myself this morning and Aljaž took me for lunch and I feel a lot better.”

When asked about their Argentine Tango, Sara said: "This is the dance I’ve looked forward to doing the whole series, it’s so many people’s favourite.

"It’s so intensive, it’s been, without a shadow of a doubt, my highlight week on Strictly.”

Advertisements

Meanwhile Sara spoke about being in the dance off for the first time: “You know what they say, the middle of the leaderboard is a really dangerous place to be.

"We’ve had it before when we’ve been at the bottom of the leaderboard and everyone’s come out to support us, so I was so pleased that everyone did that for AJ after she’d had those really bad comments.

"Then you’ve got your frontrunners who just did unbelievable dances, Rhys, Rose and John, and I’m so thrilled.

"So I guess I was surprised but if I reflect on it I probably shouldn’t have been."

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6:30PM on BBC Two.

Advertisements

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Picture: (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy