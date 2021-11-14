The seventh celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2021 in tonight's results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor with eight couples remaining.

As always, they were out to impress the viewers at home - as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Sara Davies and Tilly Ramsay had to dance again and it was Sara who went home in tonight's (14 November) Strictly Come Dancing 2021 result.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results

In tonight's Strictly Come Dancing results, the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Sara and Aljaz leave the competition Tess Daly , Sara Davies, Aljaz Skorjanec - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

This week that was Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin and Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec.

Both couples performed their routines again, Tilly and Nikita performed their Quickstep to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo. Then, Sara and Aljaz performed their Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbara Streisand in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts - and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Tilly and Nikita: "This is a really difficult decision because I gave both couples on Saturday night a 7. So very, very equal which made the decision even more difficult, but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge – Tilly and Nikita."

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Tilly and Nikita: "Judging on this dance off, I have to say there were three factors that decided it for me; there were details, the nerves and a very strong competitor so I am saving Tilly and Nikita."

Anton Du Beke chose to save Tilly and Nikita: "Well, I think if you were ever choosing to do Strictly Come Dancing, this is the year to avoid. The standard is so high and either of these couples could have made it to the final any other year. Based on this dance off and this dance off alone, which was so strong, I’m just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita."

Although her casting vote was not needed, head judge Shirley Ballas said she too would've saved Tilly and Nikita.

Speaking after her exit, Sara said: "I had no idea any of this was in me. It’s been a life changing experience and one I’ve loved every second of."

Aljaz added: "I feel like from that day we met under the Angel of the North, I was so pleased to dance with you this season. Honestly, I wouldn’t want to dance with anybody else. You have been an absolute joy and a testament to hard work - not just on Strictly but with your business and you’re a beautiful mother.

"Thank you for letting me spend so much time not just with you, but with the whole family, the Davies’s that are here tonight, all of the little ones at home. I’ve been so welcomed up North, it made me feel like I’m back home in Slovenia because everyone is so lovely and friendly. I’m going to miss you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show. Thank you everyone and thank you for supporting us."

Sara replied: "[Aljaz] is one in a million. I tell him every day and this wouldn’t have been the experience it was, if it wasn’t for him."

The remaining couples take part in a musicals special when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.

The musical special is on Saturday 20 November at 6:35PM with the results show on Sunday 21 November at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.